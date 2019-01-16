BPCL, HPCL in talks with Mumbai Port Trust for land

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has some interesting plans to transform the city’s eastern sea front. Like London, it plans to have a Mumbai Eye, a Hyde Park kind of garden, amphitheatre and other recreational activities.

However, it needs to raise money for these projects. MbPT hopes to raise around `3,000 crore to fund such activities by leasing out or sale of land to public sector units such as the Mazagon Docks, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL).

The eastern seafront as it stands today is dotted with two refineries of BPCL and HPCL, other industrial and port-related activities. The refineries that came up so close to the buzzing metropolis before the city expanded has been constrained — they have been finding it difficult to expand, given the limited space.

MbPT intends to raise money to manage its employee cost, pension outgo, as well as for the new development activity through such land deals with other PSUs, Yashodhan Vange, deputy chairman, MbPT, had said. HPCL and BPCL have been in serious discussion to take land on lease for construction of crude storage tanks, said R Ramachandan, director refineries, BPCL.

“We are having a proposal to build crude tankages for HPCL and BPCL. We are seriously considering the MbPT land. Serious talks are on what model to pick — either we lease the land from them, or they run the tank farm and we pay them a fee,” Ramachandran said.

Whatever excess land MbPT may have, it can also be that BPCL and HPCL together put up a tank farm of 60,000 cu m capacity, or one of them does it for use of both the refineries, he said. However, he said they are not interested in the non-industrial land near the salt pans as they are expensive, the MbPT showed.

BPCL runs a 12 million MT/year refinery at Mumbai, and HPCL’s refinery capacity is 7.5 million MT/year.

Setting up crude tankages would help both the refineries to have comfortable inventory, as it currently works with shorter inventory, and also ends up paying demurrage if it is not able to lift crude from the port in time due to storage constraints.

BPCL is also moving some of its marketing and LPG facilities out of the present refinery to decongest the complex. BPCL had earlier this year bought 500 acres of land from Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd at Rasayani near Mumbai and plans to build a petrochemical plant using the feedstock from Mumbai refinery.