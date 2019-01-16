Equities surge on rate cut hopes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Share prices rose on Tuesday as markets rejoiced the low inflation numbers that were released on Monday, and hopes of a rate cut revived on the twin effects of lower inflation and low industrial production data. BSE Sensex rose 465 points to close at 36,318 and NSE Nifty rose 149 points to close at 10,887.

“Today was undoubtedly the best day so far of the new calendar year… Technically speaking, the ‘Bullish Diamond’ pattern has now been activated and therefore, we expect the fresh leg of the rally to commence now,” said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

Market moves were also supported by better global sentiment with talk of a China stimulus, and US President Donald Trump’s hopes of trade deal with China. However, the Indian markets may have to track the crude oil markets, which have shown signs of resurgence following production cuts by Saudi Arabia, OPEC cartel and their allies.

It showed its impact on rupee, which lost 13 paise to close below Rs 71 at Rs 71.05. “Rupee has become the worst performer among Asian currencies for the current year, till date. Foreign fund outflow and rise in crude oil prices have been the prime reasons for the recent weakness,” said V K Sharma, head-PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities. FIIs bought shares worth Rs 159.60 crore on Tuesday.

