Home Business

Facebook to invest USD 300 million to promote local journalism

For a period of three years, the social media giant will make the investment on projects which will promote local news whose coverage is increasing with the advent of digital media.

Published: 16th January 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook office

Facebook Headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (File|AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Facebook announced on Tuesday that it will invest USD 300 million over three years in various projects related to journalism, especially to promote local news, which has been hit hard in the digital age.

The move comes with online platforms under pressure for dominating the internet advertising ecosystem, making it harder for news organisations to make a transition to digital. "People want more local news, and local newsrooms are looking for more support," Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president in charge of global news partnerships, said in a blog post.

"That's why today we're announcing an expanded effort around local news in the years ahead." The initiative includes a USD 5 million endowments to the Pulitzer Center to launch "Bringing Stories Home," which will foster coverage on topics that affect local communities -- funding at least 12 local in-depth, multimedia reporting projects each year.

Facebook also said it giving USD 6 million to the British-based Community News Project, which partners with regional news organisations including Reach, Newsquest, JPI, Archant, Midland News Association and the National Council for the Training of Journalists to recruit trainee community journalists.

The huge social network said it was expanding its Accelerator pilot, which launched in the United States in 2018 to help local newsrooms with subscription and membership models.

Facebook said it would invest over USD 20 million to continue the initiative in the US and to expand globally, including in Europe. The move by Facebook follows the Google News Initiative unveiled last year by the US internet search giant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Local journalism promotion facebook local news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp