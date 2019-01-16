Home Business

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bank of Maharashtra

The central bank has alleged that the Maharashtra government-owned bank has not complied with the 'Know Your Customer' guidelines and fraud-classification norms.

Published: 16th January 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 11:16 PM

Bank of Maharashtra

A bank of Maharashtra branch in Mumbai. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday imposed a Rs 1-crore penalty on state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) for non-compliance of 'Know Your Customer' guidelines and fraud-classification norms.

This penalty has been imposed taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to directions issued by the RBI, the central bank said in a statement.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," it said.

Last year, the RBI had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on BoM on account of delay on the part of the bank to detect and report fraud in an account.

TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Know Your Customer KYC guidlines

