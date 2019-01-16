Tata Motors develops vehicles for e-commerce market

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To cater to the logistics needs of the fast-growing e-commerce market, Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has built commercial vehicles (CVs) designed specifically to suit the requirement of the segment.

“We have vehicles that meet hub-to-hub-to-spoke transportation and end-to-end delivery requirements,” RT Wasan, vice-president-CVBU, Tata Motors, said on the sidelines of the E-Commerce Expo 2019 in New Delhi, where the automaker showcased the complete range of 13 ready-to-use vehicles.

“The e-com industry thrives on the logistics part to fulfill its commitment of timely delivery. So, like the e-com industry, the logistics industry is also growing at a very fast pace in terms of vehicle requirements,” Wasan said.

He added that the company has seen substantial growth coming from the sector and, at present, sells over 1,000 units per month to different players.

Girish Wagh, president-CVBU, Tata Motors, said, “Fuelled by rising incomes, increasing government support and a surge in Internet users, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow to $200 billion by 2026 from $38.5 billion in 2017. Today, companies are also increasing their distribution centres and their fleet size to cater to the growing demands of consumers.”

For the last mile distribution, Tata Motors said it has vehicles that come with customised payloads and deck lengths. The vehicles allow for temperature-controlled transportation of perishable goods such milk and milk products, fruits and vegetables, and meat.

For the hub-to-spoke transportation requirements, the vehicles are fitted with the advanced features like OTP lock, CCTV cameras, load sensors and telematics system in line with the exacting demands of the e-commerce industry.

For the hub-to-hub transportation, it has vehicles built exclusively for the e-com market, customised with special advanced features catering to the special requirements.