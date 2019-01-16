Town-hopping to quell fears, inspire staff 

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

On a pleasant Saturday evening, about 650 men and women assembled at the Institute of Engineers' auditorium in Hyderabad. As they waited, a bespectacled man in his 60s, dressed in semi-formals with a microphone pinned, walked in with the impression that he'd rain down motivational quotes or some corporate mumbo-jumbo on achieving work-life balance.

However this wasn't any routine town hall meeting, but one organised by a loss-making public sector lender — Syndicate Bank. And the speaker was its CEO & MD Mrutyunjay Mahapatra.

"It's good to connect with the front line, especially given the situation in public sector banks, and where employees have apprehensions," Mahapatra explained to this newspaper, just hours before walking up to the stage.

Syndicate Bank, strictly speaking, isn't under the RBI's dreadful Prompt Corrective Action. Neither are its bad loans at an alarming 30 per cent of total advances like IDBI, giving nightmares to staff over retrenchments or inquiries on loans that have gone sour. Still, there are worry lines and Mahapatra is hopping town-to-town to quell fears and inspire his staff.

In his three months in the driving seat (he took charge last October), Mahapatra says he’s discovered that the bank has significant value, a loyal customer base and an energetic employee base. "These are employees, who with a bit of training can be re-deployed on any task," he notes.

Mahapatra’s wasted no time in introduced them to digital platforms, bundled products and more. But his primary calling is to repair the quality of assets, improve recovery, release capital wherever it's stuck, and re-deploy excess SLR in the balance sheet into productive assets. "We have excess SLR in the range of 0.5-1 per cent compared to regular SLR of 2-3 per cent. So I want to shift that to generate income. Besides, we will improve CASA, from around 33 per cent to 38 per cent. Typically, goods banks have CASA of 40-44 per cent. Even if I take a 2-3 per cent shift in CASA, my profitability will increase by `200 crore," he notes.

One of the first things Mahapatra did was to set up a 1,500 strong war-team tasked with making `1,500 crore worth loan recoveries in six months, an essential cog in the bank's revival plan.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is doing well, but results will take time. Though the bank took about 81 cases to NCLT (besides the 18 accounts as part of the RBI shortlist), many haven't even reached the admission stage. This means that out of 99 cases, only two have been resolved with 6-7 more likely be concluded soon. For recoveries to be efficient, the remaining cases need faster resolution, but considering the time consuming process, does Mahapatra prefer liquidation over resolution? Resolution offers higher chances of recovery, but as Mahapatra explains, many times, regulatory delays cost the system, including banks, legal teams and the government itself.

So what's the right way? "It's for the courts to interpret the proper way. I don't have any particular opinion… I want my money back".

Having worked overseas for a long time, he also suggests we take a cue from developed economies and create a nationally shared credit system, where after rigorous common due diligence, defaulted loan accounts are traded. "If you have surplus funds, you buy that nationally shared credit," he explains, "The development of market mechanism, strengthening of the alternate resolution system and faster resolution of NCLT cases… all three must work together."

Meanwhile, Mahapatra is firm on not going after aggressive balance sheet expansion, but sees scope in basic retail products that have survived centuries.

So is Syndicate Bank open for mergers? That's one apprehension among employees. "We aren't in the sweet spot," he says. "Nobody can easily take us, nor we can take anybody. We are in such a unique position."

