Uber launches ops in Patna, plans to make deeper inroads this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Terming India as a major growth market, online cab-hailing service Uber said it has firmed up plans to scale presence across deeper parts of the country this year as it looks to top rival Ola in a gruelling domestic battle for market share. On Tuesday, Uber launched its services in Patna.

With this launch, Uber expanded footprint to 36 cities, while rival Ola takes the lead with presence across 110 cities.

“The UberGo service will help provide an affordable and reliable mobility option to the residents of Patna, while creating micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for those who sign up as driver partners,” said Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia. This year, the cab aggregator is investing heavily in strengthening its presence across congested cities to share multi-modal transportation solutions, Singh further added.



Besides, the company also plans to double its workforce by taking the number of employees in its Bengaluru and Hyderabad centres to 1,000 in the next 12 months.

In a similar move like that of global technology giants Google and Amazon, which have built large development capabilities in the country, Uber said it wants to build and experiment new products that are tailored to the India market, as the company believes that they could hold the key to making inroads into emerging markets such as Latin America and Africa. The company had said it would continue to invest in Uber Eats, Uber Lite, as well as its electric bikes and scooters businesses in India and other potential markets.

Uber’s move to push development in India comes at a time when the company has announced it is gearing up to go public this year, even as it continues to burn cash in India and other emerging markets, where it is locked in battle with Ola and other regional players.

