Home Business

Uber launches ops in Patna, plans to make deeper inroads this year

The company also plans to double its workforce by taking the number of employees in its Bengaluru and Hyderabad centres to 1,000 in the next 12 months. 

Published: 16th January 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Uber expanded footprint to 36 cities with the Patna launch(Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Terming India as a major growth market, online cab-hailing service Uber said it has firmed up plans to scale presence across deeper parts of the country this year as it looks to top rival Ola in a gruelling domestic battle for market share. On Tuesday, Uber launched its services in Patna. 
With this launch, Uber expanded footprint to 36 cities, while rival Ola takes the lead with presence across 110 cities. 

“The UberGo service will help provide an affordable and reliable mobility option to the residents of Patna, while creating micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for those who sign up as driver partners,” said Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia. This year, the cab aggregator is investing heavily in strengthening its presence across congested cities to share multi-modal transportation solutions, Singh further added.

Besides, the company also plans to double its workforce by taking the number of employees in its Bengaluru and Hyderabad centres to 1,000 in the next 12 months. 

In a similar move like that of global technology giants Google and Amazon, which have built large development capabilities in the country, Uber said it wants to build and experiment new products that are tailored to the India market, as the company believes that they could hold the key to making inroads into emerging markets such as Latin America and Africa. The company had said it would continue to invest in Uber Eats, Uber Lite, as well as its  electric bikes and scooters businesses in India and other potential markets.

Uber’s move to push development in India comes at a time when the company has announced it is gearing up to go public this year, even as it continues to burn cash in India and other emerging markets, where it is locked in battle with Ola and other regional players.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Uber Patna UberGo Online cab Ola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp