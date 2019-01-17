11 Reasons why… your car Accident Claim is rejected by UAE Insurers

By Sponsored Post

As per law, buying car insurance is mandatory in the UAE. It provides the much-needed insurance protection to the insured car. In order to enjoy insurance coverage offered by the best car insurance in UAE, the policyholder must file the claim as per the applicable terms and conditions. In case they don’t, the claim might get rejected.

When it comes to processing the claims, there are numerous factors at work which determine whether a claim will be rejected or accepted.

While some reasons for a claim rejection can be the claim being above and beyond the scope of coverage, most of these rejections are caused solely due to error or negligence on the policy holder’s part.

Whether you’ve opted for an extremely basic third-party policy or the best car insurance in UAE, it is equally important to understand how you as a policyholder can take certain steps to avoid claim rejection.

In case you want to buy a comprehensive car insurance plan in the UAE, you can check out the plans offered by, AXA car insurance.

Take a look at the 11 most common reasons why car insurance claims are rejected by UAE insurance companies.

1. Missing Documents

When it comes to driving in the UAE (or any other country), it is important to stay prepared. While driving, having all the necessary documents is a must. Driving without a license, registration card or valid insurance policy can result in your claims getting rejected. Additionally, the car driver will have to pay hefty fines.

2. Driving in the State of Intoxication

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is dangerous. Firstly, it can cost many lives. Secondly, it will be a reason why the car insurance claim gets rejected. Driving under the influence is punishable with fines and prison time! Even the best car insurance in UAE will reject the claim if the driver is found driving under the influence of intoxicant

3. Passenger Overloading

Thinking about saving money on a cab ride by cramming your friends/family into your car? Think again. Claims for vehicles overloaded with passengers are instantly rejected.

4. Providing False Information

It is crucial that all information provided by you in the claim form matches your registration card and vehicle specification. Any discrepancy in the data, even something as small as an incorrect model number can get your claim rejected.



5. Geographical Boundaries

Most car insurance policies offer coverage only within the seven emirates. Any accidents that occur outside the borders of the UAE will not be liable for claims. For road trip enthusiasts, in particular, it is wise to opt for additional cross-border coverage. For example, AXA car insurance offers an Oman Extension cover that allows policy owners to venture into the scenic beauty of Oman without any worry.



6. Exceeding Limits

At the end of the day, even the best car insurance in UAE will provide insurance coverage as per applicable terms and conditions. After exhausting the sum assured, the claim will be rejected by the car insurance provider.



7. Maintenance

Your claim request can also be rejected on grounds of negligence. If you are ignoring car maintenance, your vehicle will be considered to be unfit on the roads. In the end, your claim request will be denied.



8. Tyres Damage

While reputed car insurance providers such as AXA car insurance offers a variety of additional covers such as off-road cover, roadside assistance and breakdown recovery; tyre damage is a tricky service to cover. Tyre damage without any damage to the car is not covered under most policies. As a result, the claim will get rejected.



9. Intentional Damage

If it is found that the driver intentionally caused damage to a vehicle or property, the claim will get rejected. Additionally, a police complaint will also be filed.



10. Flouting Law

Illegal use of your vehicle and repeated traffic violations negatively impact your claim requests. As a result, your claim request will get rejected.

Illegal activities may include using the vehicle for purposes other than those explicitly stated in the car insurance policy.



11. Leaving the Accident Site

In case of an accident, the policyholder must stay on the accident site. He must inform the local police and give his statement, even if said collision occurs with an inanimate object. In the event that a driver flees the scene, depending on the severity of the accident the following actions will be taken again him:

The claims can get rejected. The policy can get cancelled. The car can be impounded. The policyholder can be fined.

Over to you

Armed with a better understanding of why your car accident claim could be rejected, we are sure you will take the necessary steps for safe driving.