Amazon, Flipkart seek deadline extension to implement new FDI norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leading online retailers Flipkart and Amazon have sought an extension of deadline for implementation of the new FDI norms, issued by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion IDIPP) in December 2018.

The government had fixed February 1 as deadline for implementation of the new norms, which were issued with the intention of helping small businesses, who had been complaining about the steep discounts offered by e-commerce players.

The new regulations announced by DIPP in Press Note 2 bars online marketplaces with foreign investments from selling products of the companies where they hold stakes, and ban exclusive marketing arrangements. It also said e-commerce marketplace entity will not mandate any seller to sell any product exclusively on its platform only.

“Inventory of a vendor will be deemed to be controlled by e-commerce marketplace entity if more than 25 per cent of purchases of such vendor are from a marketplace entity or its group companies,” it had said.

Meanwhile, Amazon India said it is awaiting clarifications from the government on the new policy. The company, in a statement, said it has requested an extension of four months.

“We remain committed to being compliant to all local laws, rules and regulations. We await clarifications from the government on the new policy changes. As we seek clarity, we have written to the government requesting an extension of four months,” said an Amazon India spokesperson, adding, “With over 4 lakh sellers and hundreds of thousands of transactions happening daily on the Amazon India marketplace, we need adequate time to understand the details of the policy.”

According to sources, Flipkart has asked six months time from the government for implementing the regulations. It is also exploring various other options, keeping in mind the regulations that might impact its business. When contacted, Flipkart declined to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Internet and Mobile Association of India has welcomed Press Note 2 (2018) because it makes the marketplace model more robust and transparent. However, it said, few provisions in the Press Note 2 are unclear and onerous.

Flipkart India gets L1,431 cr from parent



Flipkart India, the wholesale business arm of Flipkart, has raised I1,431 crore from its Singapore-based

parent company Flipkart Private Limited. According to filingswith the Registrar of Companies (RoC) sourced by intelligence platform Paper.vc, the company has issued 4.86 lakh shares on January 7, 2019, to the Singapore entity.

“4.86 lakh equity shares each at a securities premium of I29,399 per share were allotted based on the resolutions passed by the board of directors of Flipkart India Private Limited at their meeting held on January 7, 2019,” the RoC documents showed. The fresh cash infusion from the Singapore entity follows a I2,190 crore funding round in December, taking the total funding to over I3,600 crore in a span of two months.