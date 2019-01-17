BS VI upgradation in full swing even as rise of EVs threatens fuel demand 

M C Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

India pushed its fuel quality upgradation programme a few years ahead of schedule in 2016, with plans to move directly from Bharat Stage IV (equivalent to Euro IV) standard to Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) by April 2020. With the deadline nearing, all three state-run oil marketing companies expect refinery upgradation to happen in phases in the current calendar year.

“They have, as such, been given a short time to upgrade. Most of the turnarounds and upgradation would get done by the third and fourth quarter this year,” said K Ravichandran, senior vice president, ICRA. The process will see sulphur content in fuel reduced from 50 parts per million in BS IV to just 10 parts per million in BS VI fuel.

In fact, the National Capital Region which has seen intermittent bans on diesel vehicles due to rising air pollution, moved to BS VI as early as 2018.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest among PSU refiners, says almost all its refineries are implementing fuel quality upgradation projects at a cost of `16,500 crore, with a majority slated for completion by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corporation has stated that upgrading its Mumbai refinery would cost `550 crore, with another `3,000 crore to get its Kochi refinery ready. Hindustan Petroleum is also planning to shut down some of its petrol and diesel units for 45 days while upgrading its refineries.

For the industry though, the ongoing upgradation is an opportunity to undertake other work as well, with IOC deciding to expand refinery capacities at a few units alongside BS VI upgradation.

“When we are touching a refinery, doing project work is a major (undertaking) - we would also like to do debottlenecking and many other things because working inside an operating refinery has its own challenges,” said Sanjiv Singh, chairman, Indian Oil.

It is also expanding its Gujarat refinery’s capacity from 13.7 to 18 million mt/year, Panipat to 25 million from 15 million mt/year and Barauni to 9 million from 6 million mt/year, with overall capex budgeted at around `52,000 crore. Another major greenfield project accounted for in India’s plan to double refining capacity to 533 million mt/year by 2040 is the 60 million mt/year West coast refinery. But, industry experts including the oil ministry are now looking at a review of capacity required by 2040 by 2020.

One issue for OMCs is that this large-scale upgradation is happening at a time when discourse has moved toward electric vehicles. “The move towards alternate technologies... will increasingly impact demand for transportation fuels. From a 10-year horizon, the impact of electric vehicles may not be significant on oil demand, but further out, it could change the game,” CRISIL had pointed out recently.

Even some oil industry veterans are upset about the push for cleaner fuel and refinery expansion on one hand and electric vehicles jeopardising the capex on the other. In a recent presentation, Vijay Sharma, director, refineries in the oil ministry had projected that the share of electric vehicles would grow to 25 per cent by 2025 and 40 per cent by 2030. If this target is met, fuel demand is expected to move down from 2030.