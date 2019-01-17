Home Business

Cabinet approves R4,241 crore for next gen I-T e-filing

The long wait to get Income Tax (I-T) refunds may soon be a matter of past.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The long wait to get Income Tax (I-T) refunds may soon be a matter of past. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 4,241 crore for next-gen Integrated I-T E-filing and Centralised Processing Center 2.0 Project of the Income Tax department, and said it has selected IT major Infosys for the job. The Cabinet has also approved the expenditure sanction for the consolidated cost of Rs 1,482.44 crore of the existing CPC-ITR 1.0 project up to FY 2018-19.

This may do to I-T what privatising front-end processing did for passport approvals. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi that the processing time for ITR, which is 63 days at present, may come down to one day after implementation of the project. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months and will be launched after three months of testing. Goyal informed that tax refunds worth Rs 1.83 trillion have been issued so far in the current fiscal.

“The decision will ensure horizontal equity by processing returns filed by all categories of taxpayers across the country in a consistent, uniform, rule-driven, identity-blind manner. This will assure fairness in tax treatment to every taxpayer irrespective of their status,” CCEA said in a release.

Also, in a major boost to export financing, the state-owned Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) would get recapitalised to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and its authorised capital doubled to Rs 20,000 crore. “Cabinet approves recapitalisation of Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and increase its authorised capital from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore,” Goyal said.

The capital infusion will be done in two tranches. In financial year ending March 2019, Rs 4,500 crore will infused, while the rest Rs 1,500 crore will be infused in FY 2019-20. Exim Bank is the principal export credit agency for India. The infusion of capital into Exim Bank will enable it to augment capital adequacy and support Indian exports with enhanced ability.

