Cabinet nod for regularising pay of executives in 4 hydro PSUs

By Express News Service

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave the green light for the regularisation of pay scales of over 5,000 executives in four state-run hydro power companies — NHPC, NEEPCO, THDC India and SJVNL.

According to Union Minister for Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal, the move to regularise pay scales will cost the government around Rs 323 crore.

The need to regularise is due to anomalies which existed in the pay scales of executives of the four PSUs since January 1997 due to revision of pay scales of unionised category of workmen/non-executives. The pay scales of workmen and supervisors were higher than the pay scales of executives in the E-1 grade.

“Anomalies existed in the pay scales of Executives of NHPC, NEEPCO, THDCIL and SJVNL w.e.f. 01.01.1997 due to revision of pay scales of unionized category of workmen/non-executives in line with the NTPC/Oil sector within the organizations,” the government said in a statement.

After the approval, the pay scales adopted by the hydro unit consequent upon the order of the power ministry dated April 4, 2006 and September 1, 2006 would be regularised. About 5,254 below Board level executives in the power units enrolled before January 1, 2007 will benefit by this approval.