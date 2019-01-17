Home Business

Ruchika Grover creating art pieces out of stones, Here's how

Her foray into the field of fine art was quite unexpected. Reason: Whole her life, her father groomed her to be an entrepreneur.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Her foray into the field of fine art was quite unexpected. Reason: Whole her life, her father groomed her to be an entrepreneur. He even took her to his business meetings expecting that she’ll join the family business. But Ruchika Grover turned out to be an artist, particularly interested in charcoal sketches and sculptures. “But I was too much of a daddy’s girl to disappoint him. While travelling with my father, a stone merchant, to rock formations and quarries, I never realized that I was actually gaining an understanding of materiality and craftsmanship,” she says. 

After completing her Masters in Entrepreneurship from England, she wanted to do an MBA from Harvard but a few years of work experience was a prerequisite for that. That’s when she started an experimental lab to create things in stone. Soon, her sister Shruti too joined her endeavour and together they carved sculptures, created murals and established themselves. Unfortunately, her father, a thorough businessman that he was, wasn’t much happy with Ruchika customizing her designs. He wanted to run a manufacturing unit not a design studio. 

“That’s when I launched my first collection of surfaces. The year was 2012 and there has been no looking back ever since. By the third collection (in 2015), I was going all out, spending eight to ten months designing a whole collection and using that as a basis for customized work on other projects. Every pattern in the collection could be scaled differently and interpreted as a lattice, a mural, or a sculpture,” she informs. 

Her work earned national and international acclaim: Elle Deco International Design Award (2015), and a spot on the shortlist of Surface Design Awards, London (2016).
“India too has woken up to the concept of installation art as installation art has no clear definition in terms of space or scale, which makes it interpretable to anything in any manner,” she says. 
Ruchika makes her artworks on digitally manufactured stone surfaces. She begins with sketches, which are then converted into an AutoCAD drawing. Next, a 3D model is generated, and then the stone is carved using robotics and finished by skilled hand craftsmen. 

“This way we are able to achieve intricacies and textures which are difficult to achieve by hand in a fraction of the time,” she says. So much understanding of art without any formal education in art seems mind-boggling. Point it out, and she says, “Even trained artists create exceptional work only when they unlearn everything they were taught and find their own voice.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp