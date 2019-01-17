Ruchika Grover creating art pieces out of stones, Here's how

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Her foray into the field of fine art was quite unexpected. Reason: Whole her life, her father groomed her to be an entrepreneur. He even took her to his business meetings expecting that she’ll join the family business. But Ruchika Grover turned out to be an artist, particularly interested in charcoal sketches and sculptures. “But I was too much of a daddy’s girl to disappoint him. While travelling with my father, a stone merchant, to rock formations and quarries, I never realized that I was actually gaining an understanding of materiality and craftsmanship,” she says.

After completing her Masters in Entrepreneurship from England, she wanted to do an MBA from Harvard but a few years of work experience was a prerequisite for that. That’s when she started an experimental lab to create things in stone. Soon, her sister Shruti too joined her endeavour and together they carved sculptures, created murals and established themselves. Unfortunately, her father, a thorough businessman that he was, wasn’t much happy with Ruchika customizing her designs. He wanted to run a manufacturing unit not a design studio.

“That’s when I launched my first collection of surfaces. The year was 2012 and there has been no looking back ever since. By the third collection (in 2015), I was going all out, spending eight to ten months designing a whole collection and using that as a basis for customized work on other projects. Every pattern in the collection could be scaled differently and interpreted as a lattice, a mural, or a sculpture,” she informs.

Her work earned national and international acclaim: Elle Deco International Design Award (2015), and a spot on the shortlist of Surface Design Awards, London (2016).

“India too has woken up to the concept of installation art as installation art has no clear definition in terms of space or scale, which makes it interpretable to anything in any manner,” she says.

Ruchika makes her artworks on digitally manufactured stone surfaces. She begins with sketches, which are then converted into an AutoCAD drawing. Next, a 3D model is generated, and then the stone is carved using robotics and finished by skilled hand craftsmen.

“This way we are able to achieve intricacies and textures which are difficult to achieve by hand in a fraction of the time,” she says. So much understanding of art without any formal education in art seems mind-boggling. Point it out, and she says, “Even trained artists create exceptional work only when they unlearn everything they were taught and find their own voice.”