Fintech firm Instamojo closes Series B funding round at Rs 50 cr

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based fintech company Instamojo said it has raised Rs 50 crore in Series-B round of funding. The round saw participation of AnyPay, Kalaari, Beenext & Rashmi Kwatra, along with first time investor Gunosy Capital.

With this new round of funding, Instamojo aims to transform itself into a full-stack fintech service provider, enabling the MSMEs to build, grow and sustain their business.

Founded in 2012 by Sampad Swain, Akash Gehani and Aditya Sengupta, Instamojo received its first round of investments in 2014, followed by a Pre-Series B funding led by Japanese based firm AnyPay in August last year.

Instamojo currently works with over 6,00,000 MSMEs to build, manage and grow their business. As part of their upcoming plans for 2019, the company aims to introduce promotional services, helping the MSME sector stay relevant in a competitive digital business landscape.

“The Series B funding comes as a boost to our business and we are grateful to our investors,” said Sampad Swain, CEO and co-founder, Instamojo.

