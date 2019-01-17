Home Business

Government eases process to seek tax exemption on angel fund investments for startups

Following a request by startup companies on the issue of angel tax, the CBDT may exempt a startup from the tax after the DIPP finds one eligible.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday eased the procedure for seeking income tax exemption by startups on investments from angel funds and prescribed a 45-day deadline for a decision on such applications.

The move comes against the backdrop of various startup founders claiming that they have received notices under Section 56(2) (viib) of the Income Tax Act from the IT department to pay taxes on angel funds raised by them.

Entrepreneurs have raised concerns over these tax notices. "The CBDT, within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of application from DIPP may grant approval to the Startup for the purposes of clause (viib) of sub-section (2) of section 56 of the Act or decline to grant such approval," a government notification said.

The notification comes after Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu raised the matter with the Finance Ministry. The new procedure says that to seek the exemption, a startup will apply, with all the documents, to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). The application of the recognised startup shall be moved by the department to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) with necessary documents.

Earlier the procedure was carried out by an inter ministerial board of certification. Application procedure has been simplified by making application to CBDT through the DIPP. The earlier requirement of startup to submit a report from merchant banker specifying the fair market value of shares has also been removed.

A startup which is recognised by the DIPP would be eligible to seek the exemption, subject to certain conditions. Startups will have to provide account details and return of income for the last three years. Similarly, investors would also have to give its net worth details and return of income.

The conditions also include that investor should have returned income of Rs 50 lakh or more for the financial year preceding the year of investment; and net worth exceeding Rs 2 crore or the amount of investment made/proposed to be made in the startup, whichever is higher, as on the last date of the financial year preceding the year of investment/proposed investment.

Earlier the returned income ceiling was Rs 25 lakh. Section 56(2) (viib) of the Income Tax Act provides that the amount raised in excess of a startup's fair market value is taxed at 30 per cent as income of the firm from other sources.

In April 2018, the government had allowed startups to avail full tax concession on investments up to Rs 10 crore from investors, including angel financiers. The revised norms would apply to startups seeking exemption after the issuance of the notification. The new norms would not apply to those entrepreneurs who have received notices from tax authorities. "Provided that in case the approval is requested for shares already issued by the Startup, no application shall be made if assessment order has been passed by assessing officer for the relevant financial year," the notification said.

These new norms are likely to encourage startups to get exemptions as many of them earlier refrained from seeking this benefit due to documentation processes.

Since April 2018, only two startups have got these exemptions. Normally, about 300-400 startups get angel funding every year. The government launched the Startup India initiative in January 2016 to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angel Tax Startup Movement India DIPP CBDT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp