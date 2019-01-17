Home Business

SBI, other stakeholders working on 'comprehensive resolution' plan: Jet Airways

Crisis-hit Jet Airways Wednesday said State Bank of India along with other lenders and stakeholders is working on a comprehensive resolution plan to turnaround the airline.

Published: 17th January 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

jet Airways

(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: Jet Airways on Wednesday said it was actively pursuing a comprehensive resolution plan with lenders to turn around the troubled airline, while also denying reports that Etihad Airways has set some pre-conditions for infusing the much-needed capital into the stricken airline. 

Etihad currently owns 24 per cent in Jet Airways and is expected to mount a rescue of the Indian airline by increasing its stakes. While Jet denied reports that Etihad has set certain conditions for injecting capital, it said that lenders and stakeholders are working on a resolution plan after its default on dues on December 31.

ALSO READ | Jet Airways shares dive 8 per cent amid uncertainty over revival plan

“Pursuant to a delay in the payment of interest and principal installment due to the consortium of Indian banks, led by State Bank of India (SBI), on December 31, 2018, by the Company, SBI in consultation with the other members of the consortium and the other stakeholders has been working on a comprehensive resolution plan towards a turnaround of the Company for its sustained growth and restoration of financial health,” Jet said in its release. As part of the proposed plan, the carrier is considering various options pertaining to the “debt-equity mix, equity infusion by stakeholders and the consequent change in the composition of the Company’s board of directors”. 

“Needless to state, the implementation of resolution plan, once agreed to and approved by all the stakeholders, including the Board of Directors of the company, will be subject to receipt of applicable statutory, regulatory, contractual and corporate approvals and consents,” the company said. It is speculated that the resolution plan will take away control of airline from its promoter Naresh Goyal, with his stake possibly being pared down to around 20 per cent from 51 per cent, while Etihad’s stake might go up to 49 per cent from 24 per cent. 

ALSO READ | SBI, other lenders, stakeholders working on resolution plan: Jet Airways

The carrier has been in the dock led by poor financials and has missed payments to staff, vendors, lessors and banks. More loans are up for payments this quarter, failing which, bankers will have to take it to the NCLT. 

It added that in line with the decisions of the Board of Directors at their meeting on August 27, 2018, the company has been working on various cost-cutting measures, debt reduction and funding options including infusion of capital, monetisation of assets, including its stake in its loyalty programme, in consultation with various key stakeholders. Jet’s lenders are reported to have met on January 16 over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Etihad Airways Jet Airways resolution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp