SBI, other stakeholders working on 'comprehensive resolution' plan: Jet Airways

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: Jet Airways on Wednesday said it was actively pursuing a comprehensive resolution plan with lenders to turn around the troubled airline, while also denying reports that Etihad Airways has set some pre-conditions for infusing the much-needed capital into the stricken airline.

Etihad currently owns 24 per cent in Jet Airways and is expected to mount a rescue of the Indian airline by increasing its stakes. While Jet denied reports that Etihad has set certain conditions for injecting capital, it said that lenders and stakeholders are working on a resolution plan after its default on dues on December 31.

“Pursuant to a delay in the payment of interest and principal installment due to the consortium of Indian banks, led by State Bank of India (SBI), on December 31, 2018, by the Company, SBI in consultation with the other members of the consortium and the other stakeholders has been working on a comprehensive resolution plan towards a turnaround of the Company for its sustained growth and restoration of financial health,” Jet said in its release. As part of the proposed plan, the carrier is considering various options pertaining to the “debt-equity mix, equity infusion by stakeholders and the consequent change in the composition of the Company’s board of directors”.

“Needless to state, the implementation of resolution plan, once agreed to and approved by all the stakeholders, including the Board of Directors of the company, will be subject to receipt of applicable statutory, regulatory, contractual and corporate approvals and consents,” the company said. It is speculated that the resolution plan will take away control of airline from its promoter Naresh Goyal, with his stake possibly being pared down to around 20 per cent from 51 per cent, while Etihad’s stake might go up to 49 per cent from 24 per cent.

The carrier has been in the dock led by poor financials and has missed payments to staff, vendors, lessors and banks. More loans are up for payments this quarter, failing which, bankers will have to take it to the NCLT.

It added that in line with the decisions of the Board of Directors at their meeting on August 27, 2018, the company has been working on various cost-cutting measures, debt reduction and funding options including infusion of capital, monetisation of assets, including its stake in its loyalty programme, in consultation with various key stakeholders. Jet’s lenders are reported to have met on January 16 over the issue.