Home Business

Microsoft not in favour of restricting cross-border data flows

The tech-giant feels that India's IT sector companies, tech startups and developers may need access to data and hence, a passage for cross-border data flows are necessary.

Published: 17th January 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Microsoft (File | Reuters)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday batted for cross-border data flows but asserted that the same needs to be protected through suitable international measures and standards - both legal and technical.

Microsoft India Group Head and Assistant General Counsel - Corporate, External and Legal Affairs Keshav Dhakad said India's IT sector companies, tech startups and developers may need access to data not just within the country but also beyond geopolitical borders to build robust solutions and algorithms - predicting the need for a regime that supports cross-border data flows. "At the same time, it is important to protect these flows through appropriate international measures and standards - both legal and technical," he pointed out.

Dhakad added that local laws will also need to be interoperable with global standards or contracts that protect personal data regardless of its location.

Data processing companies, he said, would have to ensure that the personal data they process is managed according to a high level of data protection, regardless of the location to which the data is transferred and provide citizens recourse to the law in case of a breach of trust. "Responding proactively or reactively to cybersecurity issues calls for protocols based on globalised and not localised data. And restricting cross-border data flows can only impede effective and timely response," Dhakad noted.

He further said: "A mature, balanced and progressive legal framework for data protection that will be agreed upon and adopted by all is the need of the hour". Dhakad pointed out that the definition of what may constitute 'sensitive personal data' (like financial and information, religious or political beliefs etc) should be aligned with international norms. He suggested that instead of blanket restrictions, restrictions on the processing of personal data should correspond to the context in which the data is processed.

Citing an example, he said that an employee's name in an organisation's internal directory would typically not be considered sensitive and would require less privacy protection than when it appears on a list related to credit ratings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Microsoft Cross border data flow IT sector India India tech startup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp