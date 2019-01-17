Home Business

Mindtree December quarter net profit jumps 35 per cent to Rs 191.2 crore

Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree registered 35 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the corresponding quarter last year. 

Published: 17th January 2019

Mindtree saw its revenue grow 29.7 per cent during the October-December period (Photo | mindtree.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree registered 35 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the corresponding quarter last year. 
The net profit of the company was Rs 191.2 crore for the December quarter, as against Rs 141.5 crore in the same period a year ago.  

Mindtree saw its revenue grow 29.7 per cent during the October-December period to Rs 1,787.2 crore, against Rs 1,377.7 crore it saw in the year-ago period.

“Our consulting first approach, combined with deep technology and domain expertise, is helping our clients drive enterprise-wide transformations,” said Rostow Ravanan, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindtree.

The company had 340 active clients as of December 31, 2018. The company’s total headcount stood at 19,908 people as of December 31, 2018, and the attrition was 13.4 per cent.
The Board of Directors, at its meeting, have recommended an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each. 

Meanwhile, the management maintained that it is 100 per cent committed to the organisation when asked about the market rumours on one of its largest investors and Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha’s plans to sell his close to 21 per cent stake in the company. 
“If any large investor sells his stakes, that is not in our control,” said Ravanan.
 

