Home Business

Naresh Goyal offers to invest Rs 700 crore in Jet Airways subject to conditions

Goyal said he is committed to an "infusion of funds into the company to the extent of Rs 700 crore" and pledging all his shares.

Published: 17th January 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Naresh Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI; Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal has offered to invest up to Rs 700 crore in the crisis-hit Jet airline as well as pledge all his shares on the condition that his stake does not fall below 25 per cent, according to a letter.

Amid the full-service carrier grappling with financial woes, Goyal has written to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar with reference to the resolution plan under discussion and in view of Etihad's position, "despite the significant cash crunch and imminent grounding, which the airline is facing".

The letter also comes against the backdrop of strategic partner Etihad reportedly putting forward strict conditions, including that Goyal should give up control, for infusing funds into the airline.

Goyal said he is committed to an "infusion of funds into the company to the extent of Rs 700 crore" and pledging all his shares.

This is subject to the condition that his shareholding post such infusion is at least 25 per cent, he said in the letter.

"Should this not be possible, then I would not be able to infuse any funds or pledge my shares, unless Sebi accords me an exemption permitting me to increase my reduced stake (if it is to be below 25 per cent) without triggering the Takeover Code," Goyal, who currently holds 51 per cent stake in the airline, said.

When shareholding of an entity in a listed company goes beyond a certain threshold, then the open offer requirement is triggered under Sebi's Takeover Code.

State Bank of India (SBI) is the lead lender of a consortium of Indian banks that has provided loans to the airline, and the stakeholders are considering a resolution for Jet Airways that is facing acute financial problems.

On December 31, 2018, the carrier defaulted on a loan repayment to the consortium.

"I am informed that under Indian law, amounts payable by the company to promoter group entities, should be treated at par with the other overdue creditors of the company and the same, upon conversion into equity is considered as cash," Goyal said in the letter.

He has also sought a fair and equitable resolution in the best interests of the airline and all its shareholders.

"I respectfully submit that unless my shareholding goes below 10 per cent and/ or my group is not represented on the board, I would continue to be held out as a promoter, and be faced with the attendant exposures/ risks of being a promoter," Goyal said in the letter dated January 16.

Hence, it is only fair and equitable that "our shareholding be at least 25 per cent", Goyal said.

Shares of the airline rose over 5 per cent to close at Rs 284.80 on the BSE.

"As part of a continuous engagement with SBI, Naresh Goyal has communicated his position on the resolution plan to SBI, which is under consideration," the airline said in a filing to the BSE.

The filing was in response to a clarification sought from Jet Airways on Goyal's proposal to infuse Rs 700 crore into the airline subject to certain conditions.

On Thursday, the SBI said lenders are considering a resolution plan for Jet Airways to ensure long-term viability of the debt-laden company.

The airline, on Wednesday, said discussions are "progressing well" with stakeholders on a comprehensive resolution plan that also contemplates equity infusion and consequent changes in its board of directors.

The airline, on Wednesday, issued two statements on Wednesday, saying that it has been working on various cost-cutting measures, debt reduction and funding options.

In the wake of financial problems, the airline has also deferred deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX planes.

The airline was to induct 11 Boeing 737 MAX planes by March this year and so far it has taken delivery of only five such aircraft.

The civil aviation ministry, on Wednesday, expressed hope that the airline, its strategic partner Etihad and lenders reach a "common plan" to deal with the situation.

Currently, Etihad holds 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways, which completed 25 years of operations in 2018.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naresh Goyal Jet airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp