NGT slams Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore as per its 2018 order, gives 24-hour deadline

The tribunal deferred the matter for hearing after it was informed that the Supreme Court is also seized of the issue.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Logo. (File Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Thursday slammed German auto major Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore in accordance with its November 16, 2018 order and directed it to submit the amount within 24 hours.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel took strong exception to the non-compliance of its order by the automobile giant and asked it to give an undertaking that it will submit the amount by 5 PM Friday.

"Why have you not complied with our order when there is no stay. We will not give you any further time," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said while asking Volkswagen to submit an affidavit of compliance after deposit.

The tribunal deferred the matter for hearing after it was informed that the Supreme Court is also seized of the issue.

On November 16 last year, the tribunal had said that the use of 'cheat device' by Volkswagen in diesel cars in India leads to inference of environmental damage and had asked the German auto major to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

