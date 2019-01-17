Home Business

No flights to Port Blair with P&W engines-powered A320 neo plane: DGCA to IndiGo and GoAir

With recent instances of P&W engines facing mid-air shutdown, the DGCA has barred them from operating the planes to Andaman since the nearest landing place during emergency is more than an hour away.

Published: 17th January 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday banned IndiGo and GoAir from operating their A320 neo planes to Port Blair in the wake of problems with their Pratt & Whitney engines.

Against the backdrop of instances of P&W engine problems, including mid-air shutdowns, the watchdog has issued directions with respect to flying these aircraft by the two budget carriers. IndiGo and GoAir operate A320 neo planes powered by P&W engines.

The regulator has barred the airlines from operating the planes to Port Blair since the nearest landing place in case of an emergency is more than one hour away, according to an official. In a communication, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said restriction has been "imposed on flight operations to Port Blair with A320 Neo aircraft".

On January 8, the Civil Aviation Ministry reviewed the performance of A320 neo planes with P&W 1100 series engines. During the meeting, it was decided to issue a directive in addition to the existing measures related to combustion chambers and No. 3 bearing issues for identifying and correcting impending failures of dry face seal.

Among others, the two carriers have been directed to carry out certain inspections of the P&W engines, including weekly inspection of the 3rd stage LPT blade. For new engines, certain inspection has to be done at the first oil filter change. "For engines that have already has the first oil filter change and are less than the 1,000 FH (Flight Hour) of operation time, perform BSI at next opportunity or A check whichever is earlier," the communication said.

With respect to the engines, the watchdog has also asked the airlines to create awareness among cabin and cockpit crew about "odour/ burning smell/ smoke (even if slightest) during approach phase and positive reporting to cockpit crew for necessary action".

If any odour or smoke is observed in air-conditioning pack air, the cockpit crew need to identify the source of odour by isolating packs one at a time. Also, all such cases in the cabin during operation should be recorded for necessary investigation, the DGCA said. Certain set of components used in aircraft engines are referred to as packs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate General of Civil Aviation IndiGo GoAir Pratt & Whitney engines A320 neo planes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp