Numaligarh Refinery’s 9 million mt a year project gets Cabinet nod

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), a 3 million metric tonne per year (mt/year) refinery set in the sylvan Brahmaputra valley in Assam was born out of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985. It took 15-years to take shape and commence commercial operations in 2000. Refineries in the north east have stayed stagnant as they lacked pipelines to carry crude and to pump refined products to the market beyond.

On Wednesday, however, the Union Cabinet gave its much-awaited nod for a Rs 22,594-crore expansion of NRL which will see its capacity rise to 9 million mt/year to meet fuel demand of north-eastern India. The central government will provide a Rs 1,020 crore viability gap funding for the project, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The total project cost will be financed by a mix of debt, equity and Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The debt of Rs 15,102 crore will be raised by NRL, apart from its internal accrual of Rs 2,307 crore. The promoters will contribute to equity. At present BPCL holds a 61.65 per cent stake in NRL, Government of Assam 12.35 per cent and Oil India Ltd 26 per cent.

Sources say that NRL has been finding it difficult to meet rising demand in eastern and north-eastern India and the expanded capacity will ease this situation.

“Eastern UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh are growing very fast... they are growing in double digits. We are have a problem in supporting the demand in North East,” the source said.

The crude supply issue, meanwhile, will be tackled through the proposed pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh. On the products side, NRL is planning a product pipeline from the refinery to Siliguri to push supplies to the eastern market and has been in talks with Bangladesh to build a 135 km product pipeline from Siliguri to Parbatipur.

“Trucking supplies are small. We are trying to increase supplies to 1 million mt of diesel to Bangladesh, that is built into this 9 million mt refinery plan,” the source said.

Since the refinery expansion has related pipeline and logistics costs, NRL has been looking for fiscal support from the government through funding and assurances on current excise duty structure.