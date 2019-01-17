Home Business

Reliance becomes first private firm to post Rs 10,000 crore quarterly profit

Millions of subscribers to its Jio mobile service along with retail stores helped increase the profitability of the venture as its traditional oil refining business witnessed margin pressures.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance

Reliance (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries posted a record consolidated net profit of Rs 10,251 crore, up 8.8 per cent year-on-year, making it the first ever private company to record over Rs 10,000 crore in quarterly profits. Consolidated revenue jumped 55.9 per cent on year to Rs 171,336 crore for the third quarter of the financial year.   While higher prices gave a boost to revenue, the petrochemicals, retail and digital segments boosted profits. 

“In an oil price environment that witnessed heightened volatility through the quarter, RIL has delivered strong quarterly results on a consolidated basis. Competitive cost positions and integration benefits is core to our oil-to-chemicals (refining and petrochemicals) business, driving sustained performance even in a challenging global business environment,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said.

The refining segment’s profits came in lower as gross refining margins fell to $8.8/barrel from $11.6/b last year and $9.5/b in the previous quarter, as a margin drop in light distillates (includes petrol) and even middle distillates (includes diesel) stayed firm. Pre-tax profits in the petrochemical business jumped 43 per cent on year to Rs 8,221 crore. It also contributed to a jump in exports as higher volumes came in due to stabilization of new facilities at Jamnagar.

The retail and digital business grew 89 per cent and 51 per cent in revenue compared to last year. Festive season cheer could be seen in a 210 per cent jump in the retail segment’s pre-tax profit to Rs 1,512 crore.

