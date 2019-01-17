Starting young

Srividya Palaparthi By

Schoolpreneurs Summit 2018, which was held recently by Metamorphosis, prides on being one of the first to launch incubators at a school level. Winners at this summit, who will be incubated and mentored caught our eye, and here’s what the kids had to offer

Maanav Khaitan & Vinay Kanigicherla

Idea- SkillSync

School- Oakridge International School

SkillSync is an online platform which connects skilled high school and college students with opportunities to complete real-world projects for professional clients. Students can develop their skills and gain experience, while companies can get quality work done more efficiently and easily, thus creating a win-win situation. We have already created the online platform for our business, which is available and fully functional at www.skillsync.in. After conducting market research with several other students and small to medium-size companies, as well as experiencing it ourselves, we identified that there is a significant lack of opportunities for students – especially in India – to apply their skills in the real world. Through the summit, we were able to network with industry experts and receive invaluable advice.

Vaishnavi Pachava

Idea- Cramcure

School- Oakridge International School

I proposed the business Cramcure, an organisation that serves as an advocate for education by connecting IGCSE students with mentors to help them gear up and excel in their curriculum. Mentors help students devise personalized schedules, analyse their mistakes, compose study resources, clear their doubts, and boost them with regular advice and tips on the Member Forum. I started Cramcure because, as a former IGCSE student myself, I have faced numerous difficulties in mastering the curriculum. Through my journey, I learnt that subject approach and exam technique are vital for success on the whole.

Nikita Chilukuri, Soujanya Kappagantu

Idea - SOS Button jewellery

School - Silver Oaks International

We as girls are treated very strictly at home. We aren’t allowed to go out after dark or our parents are constantly worried about our safety. With an idea to create something to ensure safety on the go, we combined it to the already existing senior care systems where they can call upon loved ones by hitting a button. As the device itself is not attached to an app or a phone, you can use the SOS button on jewellery through the GPS tracked via its IMEI number. Although we targetted this product for women at first, our market research proved that it could be applied to anyone in danger, and hence we turned it into an umbrella safety device rather than a women specific one.

Soham Shashank

Idea - Educase

School - Meridian School

Last term when I had to go shopping for school supplies, we got out of the house and turned back immediately because of the traffic. I realised around this time of the year there is a lot of shopping that people need to do – including tailors, stationery etc. I thought that if there was a platform that could bring parents and vendors who are selling and buying back to school things it would make things easier. That’s how Educase started. There isn’t any real competitor to this platform. There are aggregators like Amazon etc where school supplies can be purchased, but all the back to school needs and the option of connecting directly with the vendors is the novelty of Educase.

Shreya Kancherla, Sannidhi Krovvidi, Sritha Reddy

Idea - Biopad

School - Oakridge International School

We wanted our product to be beneficial to women and particularly women from the rural area. At the same time, we also wanted to make something eco-friendly. We came up with Biopad which is a 100% biodegradable sanitary pad. It’s lower layer - which is usually made of plastic - is made of cornstarch and takes just 150 days to biodegrade. We are working on the processes which will make this product 50% cheaper than the current cost of sanitary napkins such that they are accessible to those of lower economic group as well. Women from such backgrounds often drop out of school due to their menstrual cycle and we hope that accessiblity to better sanitation at affordable rates can change that.

Surya Kotapati

Idea - Pocketmate

School - Chirec Public School

Most women’s clothing lack pockets. And if they do have pockets they are either too small to hold anything or are fake! In our research we found that men’s pockets are on average large enough to hold a Samsung Galaxy Note. So we thought about creating an attachable pocket that serves its purpose as a pocket should even if clothing doesn’t have it itself. There were products like these abroad but importing them could cost about `2000 whereas Pocketmate retails at `169.99. We plan on selling them at billing counters at large clothing retailers where people can pick up a pocket along with the clothes they pick up.