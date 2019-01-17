Top 5 Cars That Will Grace the Indian Shores Soon

By Sponsored Post

Planning to buy a new car? Maybe, you should just wait. Because there’s a bunch of cars that soon will be hitting the Indian shores. In this article, we have compiled a list of top 5 cars that will be entering into the market in 2019 and we’ll be explaining why you should probably postpone your plans of buying a new car. Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait.

1. Honda Civic

The next car that’ll be hitting the market this year is the iconic Honda Civic. The Civic was discontinued in India long ago but it is all set to make its comeback this year sighting the success of other cars like Skoda Octavia and Toyota Corolla that are there in this segment. The 10th gen Honda Civic already received huge applause globally when it was first revealed but however, for our disappointment, it was never offered to the Indian audience. But Honda recently confirmed the Civic’s entry into India and it was also spotted testing many times on the roads.

The base spec Civic will probably be priced at 15- 16 lakh INR like its rivals. It is also rumored that the Civic will be fitted with a 1.8-liter VTEC turbocharged petrol engine which is already there in the Honda CR-V and will make about 138 horses. Moreover, it is also being said that the engine will come mated to 6-speed manual box or to a continuously variable transmission. With the bold new looks and design, the Civic does attract a lot of attention and adds up to the snob value. With all that being said, we would recommend you to wait for the Civic to arrive which already seems to be promising car.

2. Kia Sportage

It is not just new cars that are coming to India in 2019 but there are a couple of companies too that will be coming to India for the first time. One of those is the South Korean automaker, Kia. Kia will be coming into India with the Sportage SUV which will be manufactured in its near ready plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Sportage is a bulky and beefy SUV and it lines up against the Hyundai Tucson, Renault Koleos, and the Jeep Compass. Now, the Sportage is based on the Hyundai Tucson and both the cars do have many things in common. What’s different though is that the Sportage looks a bit more sporty and youthful and athletic while the Tucson is a more sober and mature looking car. Prices haven’t been revealed yet and neither have specifications. However, we can be assured that it will get features and specifications similar to what the Tucson gets and will be priced somewhere near the Tucson.

3. Tata Harrier

We Indians love SUVs. As a result, all companies in India are pumping out SUVs from their factories. But the most anticipated and the most hyped SUV of 2019 is the Tata Harrier. The Harrier is derived from Tata’s H5X concept vehicle which was first unveiled back in February 2018 at the Delhi Auto Expo. The H5X concept featured radicle and bold design language and was something never seen before from the house of Tata Motors. The concept instantly grabbed eyeballs and received applaud from the audience. So, Tata to keep its admirers happy decided to build the street legal and production spec of the H5X and named it ‘Harrier’ and unveiled it to the world in October 2018. The Harrier will be hitting the roads by the end of January 2019 which means that Tata has built an entirely new car from the concept in just a small 8 months which is commendable. The Harrier is based on Tata’s OmegaArc architecture which is a re-engineered version of the JLR D8 platform used by models like the Land Rover Discovery and Jaguar E-Pace. This also happens to be the first major technology sharing exercise between Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover.

4. MG Hector

The other automaker that will be making its way to the country is MG or Morris Garage. Now, MG is basically an iconic British car maker which was set up back in the 1920s in England but is now owned by Shanghai-based SAIC. MG too, like Kia will be entering the Indian auto space with an SUV named Hector. MG hasn’t revealed the full specs and pricing of the Hector but it has said that the Hector will be placed in the premium compact SUV segment which means it will go straight up against the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass. MG will be building the Hector in Halol, Gujrat where formerly Chevrolet used to build its cars. MG has also said that the Hector will be hitting the roads by June 2019 and it is working on setting up over 100 sales and service points across the country by May this year. Pricing again will be pretty competitive and we are already excited to watch the jitters that it will create in the segment once it is launched.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The small car market will also see a new entrant or rather a refreshed entrant in the form of the all new and redesigned Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The Wagon R has been India’s favorite hatchback and Maruti has is bringing it again in a new avatar in the last week of January 2019. The car will supposedly shed its old outdated looks and will wear some funky and smart clothes to appeal to the younger as well as the older audience. The Wagon R will also come with two engine options and two gearbox options. Specifications and features are still a secret but Maruti being Maruti won’t really disappoint us in this area. As far as pricing goes, we expect the car to be priced somewhere near 4 lakhs INR to rival against cars like Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Mahindra KUV 100.

Those were the top 5 cars that will be hitting the Indian shores in 2019. Although there are many more cars that we’ll see coming this year we think that these are the cars that will disrupt their respective segments. What do you think? What cars do you look forward to buying and what cars do you wish to see on the roads?