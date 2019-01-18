Home Business

Adani to enter petrochemicals with Rs 16,000 crore unit

German chemical giant BASF SE will ​invest in wind and solar power plants at the planned site to meet the electricity requirement of the unit, the two companies said in a statement. 

Published: 18th January 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:18 AM

Gautam Adani

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group is all set to enter the petrochemicals sector. The company on Thursday announced a partnership with German chemical giant BASF SE for a chemical factory at Mundra in Gujarat. That apart, BASF will also invest in wind and solar power plants at the site to meet the electricity requirement of the unit, the two companies said in a statement. 

The joint venture is pegged at an investment of 2 billion euros (approx Rs 16,000 crore), in which BASF will hold the majority stake, making it the German player’s largest investment in India to date. While BASF will hold a majority controlling stake in the new venture, it will hold a minority interest in the power venture. 

Without giving much details of the joint venture, Adani said that the potential investment comprises the development, construction and operation of production plants, including an acrylics value chain and other downstream products, including propylene. 

“Together with the Adani Group, we would have the opportunity to provide our customers high-quality chemicals and support them in growing their business. With our production powered by renewable energy, we would be able to minimise our impact on the environment,” said Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF SE. The chemical site in Mundra, in Kutch district of Gujarat, would be BASF’s first CO2-neutral production site.

The Adani Group’s foray in this sector is only going to heat up competition in the sector, which  is currently dominated by Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries.  This would also be the first time that the two billionaires hailing from Gujarat will be in direct competition in any business.

