Angel tax exemption aims to help start-ups, boost entrepreneurship

Sreejani Bhattacharyya By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: AS the government wants to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country, it has come up with an exemption mechanism, Angel tax, whereby start-ups recognised by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy (DIPP) and having an aggregate paid-up share capital and share premium after the proposed issue of shares of up to Rs 10 crore, can seek angel tax exemption.

Sharad Sharma, cofounder, iSPIRIT Foundation, said, “The DIPP notification is a step in the right direction and we appreciate the promptness and initiative from the government. This will definitely help some start-ups, but we need much more to solve the issue on the root level. It is a time for collaborative effort and, therefore, heartening to see the start-up community coming together on this.”

The gazette notification read, “CBDT has been mandated to grant exemption approval to the start-up for the purposes of this clause or they can decline to grant such approval within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of application from the DIPP.”

“Valuations for start-ups are tricky and tax folks trying to say what’s the fair value and taxing it is really tough. For the start-up industry to get funded and take more risks, it needs more and more angel funding before venture capitalists can enter and fund. So scrapping this would really mean more and more angels from India investing more and more,” said Scooter rental platform co-founder Vivekananda Hallekere.



Angel tax is levied on angel investments raised by start-ups.