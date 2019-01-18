Chambers want rates cut, liquidity increased

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India inc, which met the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, has requested him to cut the central bank’s interest rate and the cash reserve ratio (CRR) in order to boost growth.

Das has met all the representatives of business chambers before his first monetary policy committee meeting, to be held on February 7.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggested a cut in the RBI-mandated CRR for banks by at least 50 basis points (bps) to facilitate flow of credit to industry, especially to MSMEs, and steps to reduce the high cost of credit, like a reduction of 50 bps in the repo or RBI’s short-term lending rate for commercial banks.

Even The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) urged the RBI to consider cutting the repo rate and CRR to enable lowering of lending rates by banks. Leading industry chambers also suggested various measures to ease the ongoing liquidity crunch and reduce the high cost of credit, according to statements issued by the industry bodies.

“Some of the other important issues discussed at the meeting included NBFC’s (non-banking finance companies) liquidity concerns, measures required to streamline and boost MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) financing and steps needed to push export-led growth,” Ficci added.

On measures to address the financial challenges faced by the MSMEs, CII suggested that RBI consider limiting the collaterals sought by banks to 133 per cent of the exposure and eliminate the need for personal guarantees where sufficient collateral exists. Assocham noted NBFCs’ reduced fundraising capacity.