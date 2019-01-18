Home Business

Chambers want rates cut, liquidity increased

Leading industry chambers also suggested various measures to ease the ongoing liquidity crunch and reduce the high cost of credit, according to statements issued by the industry bodies.

Published: 18th January 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India inc, which met the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, has requested him to cut the central bank’s interest rate and the cash reserve ratio (CRR) in order to boost growth.
Das has met all the representatives of business chambers before his first monetary policy committee meeting, to be held on February 7.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggested a cut in the RBI-mandated CRR for banks by at least 50 basis points (bps) to facilitate flow of credit to industry, especially to MSMEs, and steps to reduce the high cost of credit, like a reduction of 50 bps in the repo or RBI’s short-term lending rate for commercial banks.

Even The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) urged the RBI to consider cutting the repo rate and CRR to enable lowering of lending rates by banks. Leading industry chambers also suggested various measures to ease the ongoing liquidity crunch and reduce the high cost of credit, according to statements issued by the industry bodies.

“Some of the other important issues discussed at the meeting included NBFC’s (non-banking finance companies) liquidity concerns, measures required to streamline and boost MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) financing and steps needed to push export-led growth,” Ficci added.

On measures to address the financial challenges faced by the MSMEs, CII suggested that RBI consider limiting the collaterals sought by banks to 133 per cent of the exposure and eliminate the need for personal guarantees where sufficient collateral exists. Assocham noted NBFCs’ reduced fundraising capacity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp