CV sales to remain under pressure

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

Hit with the double whammy of a finance crunch post the NBFC liquidity crisis and new norms allowing higher axle loads, commercial vehicles (CV) sales are expected to remain under pressure in the ongoing fourth quarter of the current fiscal year (Q4FY2019).

While some in the industry say that the shortage of finance will remain an issue in the near future, some observe that the liquidity issue has improved and along with other favorable factors, demand for CVs would come out of the negative territory during the quarter.

Rajan Wadhera, president, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), says CV sales have definitely been impacted by the the NBFC liquidity crisis. “A lot of NBFCs fund customer of CVs, especially those who are first time buyers, and that number has come down… Unless the liquidity improves and the GDP continues to grow at a good pace, this segment will remain under pressure,” he noted.

As per data released by SIAM, sales of CVs slowed down in November and fell 7.8 per cent year-on-year to 75,984 units in December 2018, after growing at 36 per cent in the April-October period of 2018. Care Ratings put the blame for the slowdown on the liquidity crunch at NBFCs along with an increase in official maximum load carrying capacity of heavy vehicles. Both factors crimped orders from fleet owners across the country.

R T Wasan, vice president-CVBU at Tata Motors, however, said that the liquidity crunch has eased out last month and sales in December declined because of the high base of last year. “Owing to regulatory change, a lot of pre-buying took place in December 2017. If you remove that pre-buying, sales in December 2018 was as good as December 2017,” Wasan said. He expects that sales of CV in Q4 will remain either flat or see single digit growth.

Care Ratings noted that the pick up in construction and mining activities along with increased inter-state movement of goods due to the streamlining of e-commerce and FMCG post GST implementation, had seen demand for commercial vehicles rise significantly during April-October 2018 period.

“However, with most of the demand already being met in H1 FY19, the additional demand here could be limited going forward,” it said in a research note.