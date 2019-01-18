Deposit Rs 100 cr fine or MD will be arrested, NGT warns Volkswagen

By Express News Service

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday slammed German car manufacturer Volkswagen for failing to deposit the Rs 100 crore fine it had imposed in November last year, and asked the company to deposit the amount by 5 pm on Friday with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The NGT also warned the company that it will face punitive action if it fails to deposit the said amount, including the arrest of its managing director and seizure of its properties in India.

Volkswagen India has said that it would comply with the NGT order. While the carmaker sought seven days time to submit the amount, the four member NGT bench led by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel refused to give it any further time. “Why have you not complied with our order when there is no stay. We will not give you any further time,” the bench said.

On November 16 last year, the tribunal had said that the use of ‘’cheat device’’ by Volkswagen in diesel cars in India leads to inference of environmental damage and had asked it to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the CPCB. Having issued its warning on Thursday, the NGT deferred the case after being informed that the Supreme Court is also seized of the matter.

Post expose of the emissions scandal, Volkswagen India had recalled 323,700 vehicles to fix the emission software in 2015. VW India had said that the recall in India was purely voluntary in nature as it did not face any charges regarding violating emission norms in India unlike in the US.

