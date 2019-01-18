Home Business

Honda CB300R to retail for less than Rs 2.5 lakh in India

Priced at below Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB300R will take on the likes of the KTM 390 Duke (Rs 2.44 lakh), BMW G 310 R (Rs 2.99 lakh), and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Rs 2.50 lakh).

Published: 18th January 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

By Express News Service

Taking its game to the next level in the fast growing 200-300cc two-wheeler market, Honda Motorcycle & Scooters (HMSI) is bringing Japan’s Neo Sports Café inspired Honda CB300R to the Indian market. 

Honda said that the CB300R will be available for sale through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route for the domestic market and has already opened bookings for the bike at Rs 5,000. Priced at below Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB300R will take on the likes of the KTM 390 Duke (Rs 2.44 lakh), BMW G 310 R (Rs 2.99 lakh), and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Rs 2.50 lakh).

Honda says that the CB300R is one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment. The bike is powered by a 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine churning out 30.9PS of power at 5,500rpm and 27Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and Honda claims that bike has a fuel economy figure of 30.2kmpl.

The Honda CB300R gets all LED lighting along with two bars of LED lamps on the headlamp console. 
In terms of cycle parts, the CB300R gets a 296 mm petal-type disc up front with 4-piston callipers and the rear wheel gets a 220 mm disc with 2-piston calliper. A dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard along with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) as well. The rear monoshock gets 7-step adjustability while the 41 mm USDs up front too have 5-step adjustability for preload.

“Driven by the need to discover and challenge new frontiers, the CB300R is for true enthusiasts willing to try new ideas and experiences... (it) will be Made-in-India and priced below Rs 2.5 lacs (ex-showroom),” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President — Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. 
The CB300R will be available in two colors: Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honda HMSI Honda CB300R

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp