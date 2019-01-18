Honda CB300R to retail for less than Rs 2.5 lakh in India

By Express News Service

Taking its game to the next level in the fast growing 200-300cc two-wheeler market, Honda Motorcycle & Scooters (HMSI) is bringing Japan’s Neo Sports Café inspired Honda CB300R to the Indian market.

Honda said that the CB300R will be available for sale through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route for the domestic market and has already opened bookings for the bike at Rs 5,000. Priced at below Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB300R will take on the likes of the KTM 390 Duke (Rs 2.44 lakh), BMW G 310 R (Rs 2.99 lakh), and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Rs 2.50 lakh).

Honda says that the CB300R is one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment. The bike is powered by a 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine churning out 30.9PS of power at 5,500rpm and 27Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and Honda claims that bike has a fuel economy figure of 30.2kmpl.

The Honda CB300R gets all LED lighting along with two bars of LED lamps on the headlamp console.

In terms of cycle parts, the CB300R gets a 296 mm petal-type disc up front with 4-piston callipers and the rear wheel gets a 220 mm disc with 2-piston calliper. A dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard along with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) as well. The rear monoshock gets 7-step adjustability while the 41 mm USDs up front too have 5-step adjustability for preload.

“Driven by the need to discover and challenge new frontiers, the CB300R is for true enthusiasts willing to try new ideas and experiences... (it) will be Made-in-India and priced below Rs 2.5 lacs (ex-showroom),” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President — Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The CB300R will be available in two colors: Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.