Home Business

HUL net profit grows 9 per cent in Q3, sales rise 12.42 per cent

Analysts who track the company expect the earning growth momentum to sustain in the coming quarters with domestic volume growth at 8-10 per cent.

Published: 18th January 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

A pedestrian walks past the logo of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) at its headquarters in Mumbai. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In line with market expectations, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday reported a nine per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,444 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. But, that’s the slowest pace of growth in over a year, even as it delivered double digit volume growth for the fifth straight quarter on back of stable demand in the domestic market. During the quarter, the consumer goods major’s domestic sales stood at Rs 9,357 crore, up 12.42 per cent, while volumes rose 10 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its near-term demand outlook is stable. It further said prudent management of volatility in cost (crude and currency led) along with improved mix and operating leverage has driven margin improvement. Ebitda was up 22 per cent YoY at Rs 2,046 crore.

Analysts who track the company expect the earning growth momentum to sustain in the coming quarters with domestic volume growth at 8-10 per cent. “With the return of price hikes and premiumisation, we expect strong earnings growth. Though commodity prices have started to inch up, we believe HUL has sufficient pricing power to offset any pressure likely to arise at the gross margin level.

With herbal push and rural demand looking buoyant, we expect HUL to be key beneficiary,” said Edelweiss in a report.
The acquisition of GSK Consumers’ HFD business will also add value to HUL foods business in long run, Kaustubh Pawaskar, Research Analyst, Sharekhan, said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HUL HUL profit Hindustan Unilever HUL Q3 profit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp