HUL net profit grows 9 per cent in Q3, sales rise 12.42 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In line with market expectations, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday reported a nine per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,444 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. But, that’s the slowest pace of growth in over a year, even as it delivered double digit volume growth for the fifth straight quarter on back of stable demand in the domestic market. During the quarter, the consumer goods major’s domestic sales stood at Rs 9,357 crore, up 12.42 per cent, while volumes rose 10 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its near-term demand outlook is stable. It further said prudent management of volatility in cost (crude and currency led) along with improved mix and operating leverage has driven margin improvement. Ebitda was up 22 per cent YoY at Rs 2,046 crore.

Analysts who track the company expect the earning growth momentum to sustain in the coming quarters with domestic volume growth at 8-10 per cent. “With the return of price hikes and premiumisation, we expect strong earnings growth. Though commodity prices have started to inch up, we believe HUL has sufficient pricing power to offset any pressure likely to arise at the gross margin level.

With herbal push and rural demand looking buoyant, we expect HUL to be key beneficiary,” said Edelweiss in a report.

The acquisition of GSK Consumers’ HFD business will also add value to HUL foods business in long run, Kaustubh Pawaskar, Research Analyst, Sharekhan, said.