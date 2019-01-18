India can resume incense stick exports to Europe

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Incense stick manufacturing, a labour-intensive cottage industry faced issues of exports to European Union (EU) following an alert on harmful chemicals beyond permitted limits by the Italian customs. The matter has now been resolved, paving the way for resumption of exports, after an intervention by the commerce ministry, PTI reported.

India’s incense stick exports to Europe, pegged at Rs 450 crore a year, can resume with appropriate labelling that warns about their frequent use, required amount of ventilation etc., the PTI report quoting a letter from Italian Ambassador to India Lorenzo Angeloni said. Alerts concerning Indian incense sticks have been removed by the EU’s Rapid Alert System (RAPX) database.

RAPEX is an alert system for dangerous non-food products and EU member countries use it to track and seize goods that are deemed to pose a risk to the health and safety of consumers.