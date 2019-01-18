L&T Technology Services net profit up 47 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City-based engineering services company L&T Technology Services recorded a net profit of Rs 185.6 crore for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, registering a growth of 47 per cent.

Revenue for the October-December period stood at Rs 1,316 crore, growing of 36 per cent when compared to the same period last year. The EBITDA margin was 18.4 per cent.

“We have sustained the double-digit growth trajectory across all industry segments by building on our excellent positioning in digital and leading-edge technologies, which has now risen to 34 per cent of revenues,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO and managing dqirector, L&T Technology Services Limited.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. said on Thursday the company had acquired Ruletronics, a pure-play Pega consulting and implementation firm with offices in the UK, USA, and India.

Ruletronics is a business process management and customer-relationship management solutions provider leveraging Pega, and serves clients in verticals like insurance, banking, healthcare, and retail segments.

The acquisition will strengthen LTI’s rapidly growing digital business with a suite of capabilities in the Pega implementation space around establishing BPM Roadmap and Strategy, and customer services.