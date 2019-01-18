Home Business

L&T Technology Services net profit up 47 per cent

Revenue for the October-December period stood at Rs 1,316 crore, growing of 36 per cent when compared to the same period last year. The EBITDA margin was 18.4 per cent.   

Published: 18th January 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

L&T Technology Services recorded a net profit of Rs 185.6 crore for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City-based engineering services company L&T Technology Services recorded a net profit of Rs 185.6 crore for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, registering a growth of 47 per cent.

Revenue for the October-December period stood at Rs 1,316 crore, growing of 36 per cent when compared to the same period last year. The EBITDA margin was 18.4 per cent.   

“We have sustained the double-digit growth trajectory across all industry segments by building on our excellent positioning in digital and leading-edge technologies, which has now risen to 34 per cent of revenues,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO and managing dqirector, L&T Technology Services Limited.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. said on Thursday the company had acquired Ruletronics, a pure-play Pega consulting and implementation firm with offices in the UK, USA, and India.

Ruletronics is a business process management and customer-relationship management solutions provider leveraging Pega, and serves clients in verticals like insurance, banking, healthcare, and retail segments. 
The acquisition will strengthen LTI’s rapidly growing digital business with a suite of capabilities in the Pega implementation space around establishing BPM Roadmap and Strategy, and customer services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
L&T technology L&T Technology Services profit L&T Technology Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp