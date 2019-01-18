Mukesh Ambani urges PM Narendra Modi to take steps against data colonisation

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

GANDHINAGAR: Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Indians’ data was owned and controlled by Indians, and kept away from the hands of foreign companies.

Drawing a parallel between Mahatma Gandhi’s movement against political colonisation, Ambani said that there was now a need to “collectively act against data colonisation”.

“In this new world, data is the new oil. And data is the new wealth. India’s data must be controlled and owned by Indian people and not by corporates, especially global corporations,” Ambani said, adding, “For India to succeed in this data-driven revolution, we will have to migrate the control and ownership of Indian data back to India in other words, Indian wealth back to every Indian”.

This is not the first time Ambani has batted for local control of data, having made similar comments earlier this month. Ambani’s comments also come amidst a raging debate over whether data of Indians is safe with foreign companies.

In fact, the Reserve Bank of India had last year imposed new data localisation norms on foreign fintech companies that mandated that all Indian data be stored locally.

While many local fintech firms like Paytm and PhonePe had welcomed the mandate, several foreign firms like Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Google, Amazon and Facebook had objected. While the companies have begun complying with the RBI’s order for now, they are also seeking the government’s help to ease these regulations.

Ambani’s comments also gain significance when seen in the context of Reliance Jio’s expected entry into the fintech segment, where it will compete directly with foreign online payments majors like Google Pay, Amazon Pay and Whatsapp Pay.

Apart from Ambani, other Indian business leaders like Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma have also been vocally against foreign companies storing Indian data overseas.

Meanwhile, Ambani also announced several other initiatives and ventures, including a new e-commerce platform that could see it taking the fight to e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart. “Jio and Reliance Retail will launch a unique New Commerce platform to empower and enrich our 12 lakh small retailers and shopkeepers in Gujarat – which are part of over 3 crore community in India,” Ambani said.