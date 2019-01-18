Home Business

NPA recognition likely to get prolonged till fiscal year 2020

The overall value of Non-Performing Asset (NPA) is expected to reach Rs 5.24 trillion till fiscal year 2020.

Published: 18th January 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

NPA-Badloans

Express Illustration

By PTI

MUMBAI: Non-Performing Asset (NPA) recognition is likely to get prolonged till the next fiscal year and can put Rs 5.24 trillion debt in FY19 at risk increasing the potential bad loan stress, thanks to the recent Reserve Bank guidelines on delivery of bank credit, says a report.

The RBI had last month come out with the guidelines stipulating that from April 2019, minimum 40 percent of fund- based limits of a borrower is required to be structured in the form of a 'loan component' with a fixed maturity.

It can be noted that a majority of analysts, as well as the RBI, are expecting that the dud asset recognition cycle has peaked and wanting to focus on the resolution. Under its base case scenario, the GNPA ratio of all banks may come down to 10.3 percent by March 2019 from 10.8 percent in September 2018," the RBI has said.

In a report, domestic rating agency India Ratings said Friday, the implementation of the new guidelines "can put at risk Rs 5.24 trillion debt in FY19, which could result in an increase in potential stress and extend the non-performing asset recognition cycle for banks to FY20."

As the implementation will require a rollover of Rs 4.10 trillion of working capital loans in FY20. Of this, Rs 1.90 trillion is likely to face a "high or very high rollover risks" owing to weak operating cash flows and a high proportion of rollover requirement vis--vis debt outstanding at FY19.

Over Rs 1.21 trillion debt (a part of the Rs 4.10 trillion) is likely to emanate from corporates rated 'AA-' and above, it said. The new guidelines will impact the working capital- intensive sectors the most, while export-oriented sectors are likely to remain unaffected, the report said.

Power and real estate sectors account for 30 percent of the total rollover requirements, while an additional 30 percent comes in from construction, infrastructure, metals and mining, it said. "The burden of cash management would first shift to borrowers on the implementation of the new RBI guidelines on the loan system for the delivery of bank credit. This will necessitate borrowers to install systems and processes to manage surplus cash and tie-up their working capital loan components (especially rollovers) with banks in a timely manner," the agency said in the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPA recognition Non Performing Assets India Bank Credit delivery FY20

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp