Railways considering private sector entry for chugging passenger trains and fix fares

Member of the Railway Board (Traffic) Girish Pillai feels that 15 per cent of non-suburban passengers are travelling in reserved categories.

Published: 18th January 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Friday said it is mulling private sector participation in passenger transport together with cargo carriage under which there is a proposal for private operators to operate trains, fix their fare, among others.

Addressing a seminar on 'Business Transformation of Indian Railways' by Comprehensive Toll Road Operations and Maintenance under the Railway Board, Member of the Railway Board (Traffic) Girish Pillai said, ''Railway experts and high officials should consider whether we can allow private operators to operate the trains. Can we allow construction of private passenger terminal, operation of trains and fixation of fare?, '' Mr Pillai said train services are a loss-making venture.

Only a few trains are making profit. Only 15 per cent of non-suburban passengers are travelling in reserved categories, out of which only five per cent are in higher categories and 10 to eleven per cent sleeper category and all others run in unreserved categories.

Stressing that there is a need to change the freight and fares of railways, he said, ''there is a need to bring about flexibility in it.

