Not privy to contents of complaint on Aditya-Suraksha deal: Sun Pharma

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said it wasn’t privy to the 172-page whistle-blower complaint against it and that it has written to markets regulator SEBI about the “great asymmetry in information circulating between analysts, investors and the media”.

Shares of the country’s largest drug maker plunged 12 per cent at one point on BSE on Friday, but closed at Rs 390.50, or 8.58 per cent lower than the previous close of Rs 427.15. The company emerged as the top loser on BSE Sensex.

The whistle-blower’s complaint, as per reports, pertains to transactions worth over Rs 5,800 crore that took place during 2014-2017 between Aditya Medisales Ltd and Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma’s co-promoter Sudhir Valia.

But Sun said it hasn’t received any such complaint and that the said whistle-blower documents and other confidential emails were being offered for inspection to institutional investors by a media house, which the company wasn’t privy to.

“We wish to bring to your kind notice an alleged second whistle-blower complaint filed against our Company, which we learnt from a media report on January 15, 2019,” it said.

“The availability of information contained in the whistle-blower documents to a set of selective investors does put other investors including retail investors in a disadvantageous position,” it added.

According to Sun, certain entities/individuals were adopting unfair trade practices prejudicial to the interest of shareholders and other stakeholders.

“It is evident from the fact that shareholders value has been drastically eroded within a short span of time due to unsubstantiated complaint/allegation against the company and mala fide campaign launched by certain media houses,” it said.

The company further requested SEBI to probe the role of some media houses and stakeholders in the matter.

“As for complaints, what matters is what the allegation is and how the company is responding to it. Why are they (Sun Pharma) actually bucking the core issue and talking about trivialities? During the last investor call, they (management) didn’t answer queries in an emphatic and forceful manner (about the allegations). There was a lack of data, and it wasn’t reassuring to investors,” Shriram Subramanian, founder, InGovern Research Service, told TNIE.

It may be recalled that last November, a note, allegedly circulated by brokerage firm Macquire, raised corporate governance issues at Sun Pharma, leading to a crash in share prices.