Home Business

Superb Corporate Edition launched at Rs 23.99 lakh

Skoda has launched its 2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition in India for the price of Rs 23.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), offered exclusively to the existing customers of Skoda.

Published: 18th January 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Skoda has launched its 2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition in India for the price of Rs 23.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), offered exclusively to the existing customers of Skoda.

The Corporate Edition is equipped with the 1.8 TSI (MT) petrol engine with 180 PS (132 kW) of power and a torque output of 320 Nm and claims to deliver fuel efficiency of 14.64 kmpl.  It has a six-speed manual gearbox option as the only transmission choice. The car will be available in two colour options: Candy White and the all new Magnetic Brown.

The Corporate Edition also includes a wide array of features, such as eight air bags: dual front air bags, side airbags at front and rear, curtain airbags at front and rear, and five three-point seatbelts and the Multi-Collision Brake system.

Apart from that, the inside of the car is equipped with an 8.0-inch floating touchscreen system that supports MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This variant also features an app that controls the radio, music and navigation. The car has a cooled glove box and three-zone climate control as well, along with a humidity sensor that reduces windscreen fogging. The Superb competes against the Toyota Camry and the Volkswagen Passat in the premium sedan segment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp