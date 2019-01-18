Superb Corporate Edition launched at Rs 23.99 lakh

By Express News Service

Skoda has launched its 2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition in India for the price of Rs 23.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), offered exclusively to the existing customers of Skoda.

The Corporate Edition is equipped with the 1.8 TSI (MT) petrol engine with 180 PS (132 kW) of power and a torque output of 320 Nm and claims to deliver fuel efficiency of 14.64 kmpl. It has a six-speed manual gearbox option as the only transmission choice. The car will be available in two colour options: Candy White and the all new Magnetic Brown.

The Corporate Edition also includes a wide array of features, such as eight air bags: dual front air bags, side airbags at front and rear, curtain airbags at front and rear, and five three-point seatbelts and the Multi-Collision Brake system.

Apart from that, the inside of the car is equipped with an 8.0-inch floating touchscreen system that supports MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This variant also features an app that controls the radio, music and navigation. The car has a cooled glove box and three-zone climate control as well, along with a humidity sensor that reduces windscreen fogging. The Superb competes against the Toyota Camry and the Volkswagen Passat in the premium sedan segment.