Wipro Q3 net profit rises 31.8 per cent to Rs 2,544.5 crore

The net profit in the October-December 2017 quarter was at Rs 1,930.1 crore.

Published: 18th January 2019

Wipro office. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite being a seasonally weak quarter, strong deal wins helped billionaire Azim Premji promoted IT services company Wipro Limited register a stable set of numbers, beating Street expectations for the third quarter of FY19. 

The Bengaluru-based company announced a 31.8 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,544.5 crore for the December quarter of FY19, against a profit of Rs 1,930 crore it saw in the same period of FY18. The company’s Board of Directors also announced an issue of bonus shares to shareholders in the ratio of 1:3 and also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity shares.

Wipro’s revenue for the third quarter stood at Rs 15,059.5 crore, reporting a growth 10.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. Revenue from its major business — IT Services — stood at Rs 14, 666 crore, registering a YoY growth of 13 per cent.

In dollar terms, the IT Services revenue grew 1.8 per cent — meeting the midway mark of the guidance given by the company, at $2,046.5 million. In the second quarter, Wipro had predicted that its third quarter revenue from IT Services would grow 1-3 per cent. The IT Services operating margin was 19.8 per cent.
In constant currency terms, Wipro’s IT Services revenue grew by 2.4 per cent. However, the growth rates were computed by adjusting revenues of the corresponding quarters in order to assess impact from the divestment of hosted data centre business.

“We have expanded our margins significantly over the past two quarters, which was driven by relentless focus and effort across the teams. We see some of this uptick being reinvested into retaining people and our big bets to capture demand. We remain committed to driving profitable growth and quality of revenues,” said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO and Board member, Wipro. 

Going forward, Wipro expects its IT services business to be in the range of $2,047-2,088 million, translating to a sequential growth of 0-2 per cent. “The demand environment in global markets is stable. We do not see immediate impact of the macro headwinds that some of the large economies have cautioned, but we continue to remain watchful,” said Neemuchwala.

The Digital revenue continues to grow strongly, increasing 6.4 per cent sequentially and contributing 33.2 per cent of Wipro’s revenues. Amongst the business units BFSI, consumer business, and energy & utility units witnessed strong growth while healthcare growth remained soft.

