Home Business

E-way bill norms affecting express delivery services

The GST rollout has improved compliance, but stringent norms pertaining to e-way bill is affecting the Rs 22,000 crore express delivery operators in the country. 

Published: 19th January 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GST rollout has improved compliance, but stringent norms pertaining to e-way bill is affecting the Rs 22,000 crore express delivery operators in the country. 

The sector, which employs over 16 lakh directly and indirectly, has sought some significant changes in the e-waybill processing, which will enable smooth operations. 

“The processes followed by express operators are complex than normal transporters. We made representations to GST Council and its Law Committee to resolve concerns and apprehensions in the past and some issues were swiftly addressed.

However, there are some crucial issues that need to be addressed as they are affecting operations,” Vijay Kumar, COO, Express Industry Council of India told TNIE. EICI is the trade body, which represents 30-40 organised express operators including Fedex, DTDC and Blue Dart. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp