E-way bill norms affecting express delivery services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GST rollout has improved compliance, but stringent norms pertaining to e-way bill is affecting the Rs 22,000 crore express delivery operators in the country.

The sector, which employs over 16 lakh directly and indirectly, has sought some significant changes in the e-waybill processing, which will enable smooth operations.

“The processes followed by express operators are complex than normal transporters. We made representations to GST Council and its Law Committee to resolve concerns and apprehensions in the past and some issues were swiftly addressed.

However, there are some crucial issues that need to be addressed as they are affecting operations,” Vijay Kumar, COO, Express Industry Council of India told TNIE. EICI is the trade body, which represents 30-40 organised express operators including Fedex, DTDC and Blue Dart.