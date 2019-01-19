Home Business

Global VC funding in digital health reaches $9.5 bn

Of the total funding, companies based in the US raised close to $7 billion while the remaining $2.5 billion was by the players in other countries. 

Published: 19th January 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Global venture capital (VC) funding in the digital health sector, including private equity and corporate venture capital, saw another record-breaking year in 2018 with $9.5 billion raised in 698 deals, a 32 per cent increase from the previous record set in 2017 of $7.2 billion in 778 deals. 

According to a report from Mercom Capital Group, a global communications and research firm, the total corporate funding for digital health companies across the world in the year 2018— including debt and public market financing — reached $13 billion, a 58 per cent increase from the $8.2 billion raised in 2017.

The report also said that in 2018, the debt and public market financing for digital health companies increased more than three-fold from the previous year with approximately $3.5 billion raised in 21 deals in 2018, compared to $1 billion raised by 34 deals in 2017.

Of the total funding, companies based in the US raised close to $7 billion while the remaining $2.5 billion was by the players in other countries. 

“Since 2010, digital health companies have received $35 billion in VC funding in over 4,000 deals and almost $12 billion in debt and public market financing (including IPOs), bringing the cumulative funding total for the sector to $47 billion,” added the report.

A third of the venture capital funding was raised by just 18 companies, each bringing in over $100 million in 2018.

“Venture capital funding in digital health hit another high with almost $10 billion raised. Venture capitalists’ love of digital health companies is evident, but Wall Street is not yet convinced as more than 60 per cent of publicly-traded digital health stocks traded below the S&P 500 in 2018,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO and Co-Founder of the Mercom Capital Group. 

“Funding deals every year have significantly outpaced M&A and IPO activity and exits continue to be a big challenge for digital health companies,” he added. 

On a category wise the consumer-centric companies brought in $5.2 billion in 447 deals in 2018, while practice-centric companies raised close to $4.3 billion in 251 deals in 2018, a 43 percent increase compared to 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp