India and Malta discuss possibility of enhancing commercial ties

Maltese PM Joseph Muscat, who is on his maiden visit to India, welcomed Indian Pharma and IT industry to make Malta a potential hub for African and European markets.

Joseph Muscat, Narendra Modi

Maltese PM Joseph Muscat meets Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter/ Raveesh Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Malta discussed the possibility of enhancing trade and commercial ties between the two countries during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat. The Maltese prime minister is on his maiden visit to India from January 17 to 19 for attending the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019.

He is accompanied by Malta's Minister of Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Christian Cardona, senior officials of his ministry and a large business delegation. Modi invited greater academic cooperation from Malta, including the possibility of offering training courses for Maltese professionals at the Forensics University in Gujarat, an External Affairs Ministry statement said.

Realising the importance of renewable energy for sustainable and low carbon-imprint growth, the two leaders hailed the initiative of International Solar Alliance and committed full cooperation to upscale solar technologies and harness the full potential of solar energy, it said. The Maltese PM and his delegation were received by Gujarat Governor OP Kohli.

During his bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the summit, Muscat fondly recalled the visit of the vice president of India to Malta in September last year and appreciated the growing exchange of visits and strengthening of the bilateral relationship.

ALSO READ: India exchanges long-term contract with Uzbekistan for uranium

He welcomed Indian Pharma and IT industry to make Malta a potential hub for African and European markets. He also invited India to cooperate with the country on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and financial technologies.

Malta has brought in formal legislation on blockchain technology and sees the role of Indian IT companies as system monitors, the statement said.

