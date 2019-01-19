Budget 2019: Arun Jaitley hints at a departure from convention, big-ticket announcements

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is a no-brainer that the vote-on-account, to be presented on February 1 just months before a crucial general election, would be populist one. While North Block has already hinted at something more than a customary vote-on-account, the latest statement by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has added to expectations of some big ticket announcements.

“There is a convention for interim Budgets, on what you can and cannot present. Ordinarily, there should be no reason to move away from that convention, but then the larger interests of the economy always dictate what should be in the interim Budget,” Jaitley said on Thursday. The minister who is in New York for treatment, addressed a business meet in Mumbai via video conferencing.

“Propriety demands that not too many changes should be made in a vote-on-account or Interim Budget. This is all the more true when the vote-on-account (on Feb 1) will precede the unveiling of the Direct Tax code report on February 28. Tinkering with the tax rates or tax provisions before the release of the report will lead to avoidable controversies,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.

Experts say it is a convention to avoid any policy announcement during vote-on-account, but there is no constitutional provision that prevents a government from doing it. Jaitley said there are challenges that need immediate redressal, without much elaborating them.

“We intend to work within the parameters of the conventions that exist,” Jaitley said.

Farm sector distress redressal is the most talked about. “Situations like natural calamities, droughts or stress in a particular sector are those that cannot be considered ‘populist expenditure’,” Jaitley said.

It is now broadly accepted by the markets too that a little bit of overstepping fiscal target is fine if it is for growth. “Markets will never understand if you act just for the sake of populism. If it is in the larger interest due to a compelling situation that develops, then that’s a rational and logical thing that markets tend to understand,” he said. Financial ministry officials have indeed concurred that a marginal breach in fiscal deficit is accounted for, especially in the backdrop of lesser-than-expected GST and non-tax revenue.

“Two focuses seem clear. Expect some package on agricultural distress and another will be relief on tax slabs. DTC will be technically implemented by only 2020, so some tinkering can be done in individual income tax. However, corporate tax is likely to remain untouched,” said a senior official from Niti Aayog.

“While no political party can dare to roll back some reliefs (like raising exemption limit for individuals under Income Tax Act), some relief measures, such as those for rural population, can be expected,” Relli said, adding that while the speech may include vision statement, he hardly expects any measures having substantial impact on businesses.