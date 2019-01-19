MSME signs 21,100 MoUs on day 2 of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Over 21,300 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), mostly about strategic partnership, were signed on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here on Saturday.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector alone saw the signing of a whopping 21,000 MoUs. "While the value of all these MoUs was yet to be calculated, a chunk of them - signed between MSMEs and large companies for ancillary services - were worth Rs 3,228 crores. We are still calculating the value of MoUs," said officials. Many of these agreements concern the department of industrial clusters and are about increasing cooperation," said State Commissioner of Commercial Tax PD Vaghela.

According to the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), representatives of 39 international chambers of commerce and 24 national chambers of commerce participated in a conclave of trade bodies Saturday. The GCCI signed MoUs with 13 international and six national chambers for cooperation and joint initiatives for trade promotion, it said.

The Gujarat government signed 375 strategic partnership MoUs in the pharma and health sector, said Health Commissioner Jayanthi Ravi. The state government had signed some 130 MoUs with investment commitments of over Rs 56,000 crore in various sectors on the first day of the summit Friday. A majority of MoUs, also called Investment Intentions (IIs), were signed in the port and transport sector.