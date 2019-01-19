Home Business

Reliance's foray into e-commerce will reduce digital

Reliance is truly a formidable competitor as it has capital, technology, networks, physical retail presence, a long term vision and the passion to win, he said.

Published: 19th January 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Group

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Investment guru and former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai Saturday said the foray of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance into India's e-commerce space would allay fears of digital colonisation and dramatically lower costs, immensely benefiting the consumers.

"One thing is certain that consumers and India will be a winner, and in online retail, the fear of becoming a digital colony will recede with the entry of a formidable Indian entity, Reliance," he told PTI in an interview here.

ALSO READ | Mukesh Ambani set to take on Amazon in India with new e-commerce venture

Reliance seems to be creating next generation retail network which has the potential to radically change the dynamics of retail in a fast growing economy, Pai said, adding that "it would dramatically lower costs, reduce inefficiencies in supply chain, reduce waste and deliver better. This will immensely benefit consumers."

Pai's comments come in the wake of Ambani's plans to create an online-to-offline platform at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to end increasing "data colonisation" by global corporations.

Ambani, who is Chariman of Reliance Industries, drew parallels between Mahatma Gandhi's movement against political colonisation and call for a revolution against data colonisation and pressed for control and ownership of India's data by its own people, not by corporates.

Reliance is truly a formidable competitor as it has capital, technology, networks, physical retail presence, a long term vision and the passion to win, he said.

Reliance's next generation retail network is powered by a robust fiber network with an efficient supply-chain giving consumers an online offline experience of their choice.

Pai noted that exciting times were ahead with the entry of Reliance into the e-commerce space as the existing online players have grown on customer discounts blowing up nearly Rs 50,000 crore in capital through discounts and infrastructure.

"Jio has created a national network of mom and pop stores and other retail along with their own network on a broadband fiber network.

With their existing retail network they will be a formidable competitor to the Big online retail players.

For retail to succeed, the supply chain and distribution are critical," he said.

The online retailers create the distribution capability through their tech portals which has a global reach but the back end supply chain remains the same as goods need to be delivered, the former Infosys CFO said.

"The business is now moving to an online offline model as consumers still love the physical shopping experience in many categories," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohandas Pai Mukesh Ambani Reliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp