SBI raises USD 1.25 billion from overseas market

Published: 19th January 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Saturday said it has raised USD 1.25 billion through bonds from the overseas market.

"The bank is glad to announce that the issue received an overwhelming response and saw strong interest from investors across geographies with a final order book in excess of USD 3.2 billion across more than 122 accounts," SBI said in a statement.

"The successful issuance demonstrates the strong niche investor base SBI has created for itself in offshore capital markets, allowing it to efficiently raise funds even during periods of heightened currency and rates volatility," it said.

Bonds were listed at India International Exchange IFSC Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE, at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) IFSC.

State Bank of India SBI SBI overseas bonds SBI investments

