Toyota launches new Camry sedan, calls for reducing taxes on hybrids

Japanese carmaker Toyota on Friday launched a new version of its popular hybrid car Camry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese carmaker Toyota on Friday launched a new version of its popular hybrid car Camry. The price for the sedan, which is assembled at the company’s Bengaluru unit, starts at Rs 36.95 lakh.

The company believes that aggressive pricing and rich features of the car will help it clock pre-GST period sales figures of around 100 units a month. Post the GST implementation, demand for Camry cars has come down significantly in the Indian market.

Under the GST regime, hybrid vehicles were placed in the same category as big petrol and diesel luxury cars, attracting 28 per cent tax, along with 15 per cent cess.

As per recent SIAM data, Camry (along with Prius) sales fell more than 50 per cent to 210 units in April-December FY19, against 459 units it had sold in the same period a year ago. Sales of Camry, like its closest competition Honda Accord, were zero in December 2018. 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor deputy managing director N Raja said the company would keep working to popularise hybrid vehicles in the country. He, however, ruled out introducing mass segment models with such hybrid technology in the near future.

However, TKM managing director Mazakazu Yoshimura said that stable regulations and reduction in taxes could further help the company to bring in models with even better technologies to counter air pollution. 
Yoshimura added that vehicles should be taxed on the basis of emissions rather than size or engine power. “If emissions are better you (should) get better tax benefits,” Yoshimura noted, adding that the firm couldquickly introduce new technologies to the Indian market if tax structures changed drastically.

The new generation Camry Hybrid comes with a 2.5 litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor delivering fuel efficiency of 23.27 km per litre. The sedan comes with fourth-generation hybrid system with advanced nickel metal hydride batteries. Other features include nine airbags, impact sensing fuel cut off and brake hold function, among others.

