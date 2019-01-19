Home Business

Work harder to move to top 50 in ease of doing business: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

He implementation of GST has helped immensely in reducing the transaction costs and has made processes efficient.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

GANDHI NAGAR: India would aim to claim a slot among the top 50 countries next year in the Ease of Doing Business list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Friday. 

The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business list, where India had quickly moved quickly to reach 77th place in 2018 from 142 in 2014 has been one of the most visible global recognition for the NDA government. 
Modi invited the investors for to bring more investments in the country, assuring them of safe and secure business environment.

“India is now ready for business as never before. In the last four years, we have jumped 65 places in the Global Ranking of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report. But we are still not satisfied. I have asked my team to work harder so that India is in the top 50 next year,” Modi said.
He implementation of GST has helped immensely in reducing the transaction costs and has made processes efficient. He also talked about the GDP growth and lower inflation. “At 7.3 per cent, the average GDP growth over the entire term of our government, has been the highest for any Indian government since 1991. At the same time, the average rate of inflation at 4.6 per cent is the lowest for any Indian government since 1991,” Modi added.

“India is a land of immense opportunities. It is the only place, which offers you Democracy, Demography and Demand. To those who are already in India, I would like to assure you that our democratic system, human values and strong judicial system will ensure the safety and security of your investments,” Modi said at the summit he conceptualised in 2003 as Gujarat chief minister. 

Notable among those who committed investments were Aditya Birla Group’s `15,000 crore in over the next three years on capacity expansion and setting up of new units, and Torrent group’s `10,000 crore in renewable energy, power and gas distribution businesses in Gujarat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ease of Doing Business list Narendra Modi Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp