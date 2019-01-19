Work harder to move to top 50 in ease of doing business: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

GANDHI NAGAR: India would aim to claim a slot among the top 50 countries next year in the Ease of Doing Business list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Friday.

The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business list, where India had quickly moved quickly to reach 77th place in 2018 from 142 in 2014 has been one of the most visible global recognition for the NDA government.

Modi invited the investors for to bring more investments in the country, assuring them of safe and secure business environment.

“India is now ready for business as never before. In the last four years, we have jumped 65 places in the Global Ranking of the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report. But we are still not satisfied. I have asked my team to work harder so that India is in the top 50 next year,” Modi said.

He implementation of GST has helped immensely in reducing the transaction costs and has made processes efficient. He also talked about the GDP growth and lower inflation. “At 7.3 per cent, the average GDP growth over the entire term of our government, has been the highest for any Indian government since 1991. At the same time, the average rate of inflation at 4.6 per cent is the lowest for any Indian government since 1991,” Modi added.

“India is a land of immense opportunities. It is the only place, which offers you Democracy, Demography and Demand. To those who are already in India, I would like to assure you that our democratic system, human values and strong judicial system will ensure the safety and security of your investments,” Modi said at the summit he conceptualised in 2003 as Gujarat chief minister.

Notable among those who committed investments were Aditya Birla Group’s `15,000 crore in over the next three years on capacity expansion and setting up of new units, and Torrent group’s `10,000 crore in renewable energy, power and gas distribution businesses in Gujarat.