Anil Ambani’s youngest son joins Reliance Infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anshul Ambani, 23, the youngest son of billionaire Anil Ambani, has joined the Reliance Group as a management trainee earlier this week, the group said on Saturday.

In a statement, Reliance said that Anshul has joined Reliance Infrastructure after completing his undergraduation in management from NYU Stern School of Business.

Reliance Infrastructure is the engineering, procurement and construction arm of the group. It is also the holding company for the group’s power generation and distribution businesses, Mumbai Metro, defence business and various other road and airport projects.

“Anshul takes a similar route to the Ambani family-run group as his elder brother Anmol, who had joined the Reliance Mutual Fund as a trainee in 2014 and later joined the Reliance Capital board in 2016,” the statement said. Anmol currently oversees the group’s financial services business. In the absence of a CEO at Reliance Capital, all CEOs of operating companies and group functional heads report to Anmol.